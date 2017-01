00:44 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Glick welcomes new government ministers MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) on Wednesday evening welcomed the appointments of Ayoob Kara and Eli Cohen as ministers. "I’m happy that a man from among the minorities joins the government, happy that it’s a Druze, happy that it’s Ayoob Kara. Congratulations also to Economy Minister Eli Cohen, a worthy person and a professional. The government has been strengthened,” tweeted Glick.



