Tevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17
MK Glick: Trump inauguration an event of historical importance



MK Yehuda Glick records message on way to Trump inauguration,says Trump could be transformative for the Jewish people like King Cyrus. ► ◄ Last Briefs