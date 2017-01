18:55 Reported News Briefs Tevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17 Tevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17 CIA admits to conducting psychic experiments on Uri Geller Read more



The CIA conducted psychic experiments on famed Israeli magician Uri Geller in the 1970s in an attempt to weaponize psychic abilities, newly declassified documents reveal. About 13 million pages of documents and videos were released Wednesday. Geller was brought to the Stanford Research Institute in 1972 as part of the "Stargate program," where he was placed in a sealed and monitored room, where his alleged psychic abilities were tested.