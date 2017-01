18:09 Reported News Briefs Tevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17 Tevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17 Justice Minister: Arab MKs incitement led to attack Read more



Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked blamed incitement from Arab politicians and leftist organizations in Israel for the Negev ramming attack Wednesday morning. One police officer was killed during the ramming attack. Speaking in an interview broadcast Wednesday evening, Shaked said: "These [attacks] are very difficult cases which are mainly the result of the incitement of Arab MKs and extreme leftist groups who entered the picture in the last few days." ► ◄ Last Briefs