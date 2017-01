16:36 Reported News Briefs Tevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17 Tevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17 Netanyahu to Arab MKs: Stop the incitement Read more



In the wake of attack and Bedouin unrest, Prime Minister Netanyahu called on 'members of Knesset' to stop 'inciting to violence'. ► ◄ Last Briefs