President Reuven Rivlin will over the weekend undergo a procedure to be fitted with a pacemaker. In order for the procedure to be carried out, the President will be admitted to hospital for around 24 hours, before returning to work.

The President’s doctors have recently detected cardiac arrhythmia requiring greater monitoring capability. The procedure will be carried out without general anesthetic, and following a short hospitalization the President is due to return to the President’s Residence.