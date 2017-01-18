IsraelNationalNews.com
Funeral of murdered policeman in Negev attack 4:00 pm

The funeral of Major Erez Levi, murdered in the terror attack in the Negev earlier today, will take place at 4:00 pm today in Yavneh.

Levi received an honorary promotion following his death.



