The funeral of Major Erez Levi, murdered in the terror attack in the Negev earlier today, will take place at 4:00 pm today in Yavneh.
Levi received an honorary promotion following his death.
News BriefsTevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17
Funeral of murdered policeman in Negev attack 4:00 pm
