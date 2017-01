12:58 Reported News Briefs Tevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17 Tevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17 Soldier wounded by Marmara terrorists to sue IDF Read more



IDF Naval Seal beaten as he participated in raid on Turkish ship, recognized as disabled IDF vet, now eligible to claim state compensation. ► ◄ Last Briefs