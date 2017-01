During searches of the house of the terrorist who committed the ramming attack in the Negev earlier, forces found books and 3 copies of a Nov. 5 2015 article whose title described a car-ramming attack north of Hevron during which a soldier was critically wounded. Also found was a article title alluding to ISIS' downing of a plane.

Police said that the books were sent to be checked by experts.

The terrorist's son is being questioned by security forces.