  Tevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17

Jewish youth arrested this morning on Temple Mount

A Jewish youth was arrested this morning on the Temple Mount on suspicions that he mumbled a prayer.

The Honenu legal organization stated that the youth denied having "mumbled" but was arrested anyway.

Attorney Rehavia Piltz is assisting the youth.



