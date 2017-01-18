A Jewish youth was arrested this morning on the Temple Mount on suspicions that he mumbled a prayer.
The Honenu legal organization stated that the youth denied having "mumbled" but was arrested anyway.
Attorney Rehavia Piltz is assisting the youth.
News BriefsTevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17
Jewish youth arrested this morning on Temple Mount
