Erdan to Arab MKs: This blood is on your hands

Minister Gilad Erdan attacked Arab MKs from the Arab Joint List following the terror attack this morning in the Negev.

"I am going today to honor Major Erez Levi on his final path. Erez was murdered while fulfilling his duty, and he was only 34."

Erdan added on Facebook: "I want to say now specifically to Ayman Odeh and other Joint List members who came to fan flames this morning: this blood is on your hands. I know that's a severe statement, but not as severe as your actions today."

"You are a disgrace to the State of Israel."