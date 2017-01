Raad Roshrosh, 27, of Marar village is the suspect in the murder of Tehilla Nagar, 31, from Kibbutz Ginosar, whose body was found near the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel about a month ago.

Roshrosh was Nagar's boyfriend and was arrested several hours after her body body was found.

Today, the northern district prosecutor submitted an indictment to the Nazareth district court against Roshrosh for murder and assault.