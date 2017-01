10:51 Reported News Briefs Tevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17 Tevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17 Confrontations resume in Bedouin village Confrontations have resumed between Police and residents of the Um Al Hiran Bedouin village in the Negev. Police are using demonstration dispersal methods.



