It has been cleared for publication that 1 killed in the terror attack this morning in the Negev was Policeman Erez Levi (34) z"l.
His family has been notified.
Details about the funeral will follow.
09:42
Reported
News BriefsTevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17
Cleared: 1 killed in Negev terror attack was policeman
