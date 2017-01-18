IsraelNationalNews.com
  Tevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17

Cleared: 1 killed in Negev terror attack was policeman

It has been cleared for publication that 1 killed in the terror attack this morning in the Negev was Policeman Erez Levi (34) z"l.

His family has been notified.

Details about the funeral will follow.



