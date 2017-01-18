Following the terror attack this morning in Um Al Hiran in the Negev, the demolition of illegal structures is proceeding as originally planned.
The proceedings are under control and Police are securing the area.
News BriefsTevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17
Post attack, demolitions proceeding in Bedouin village
