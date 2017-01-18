IsraelNationalNews.com
07:58
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17

Confrontations in Bedouin village began after attack

Police units arrived in Um Al hiran in the south in order to secure the area during police operations. As the units arrived in the area a vehicle driven by a terrorist from the Islamic movement intended to strike a number officers and carry out an attack. The officers responded and the terrorist was neutralized.

2 were killed as a result of the attack.

Police were in the area to prevent disturbances during house demolitions in the area. As a result of the incident there were riots that took place in the area that police responded to.



Last Briefs