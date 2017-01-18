The number of killed during a terror attack in the Bedouin village Um Al Hiran in the Negev rose to 2.
Apparently a car-ramming terror attempt transpired as Police forces evacuated houses in the village.
News BriefsTevet 20, 5777 , 18/01/17
Two killed during terror attack in Bedouin village
