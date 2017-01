A 40-year-old truck driver was killed on Wednesday morning after he lost control of his gas truck, swerved off the road and crashed into trees. The accident took place on Route 443, near the Gimzo junction.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced him dead. Firefighters are at the scene to take care of a gas leak caused by the crash. Route 443 has been closed to traffic in and around the Gimzo junction due to the accident.