Bjoern Hoecke, a prominent member of the nationalist Alternative for Germany party, on Tuesday called for an end to the country's decades-long tradition of acknowledging and atoning for its Nazi past, The Associated Press reports.

Speaking to party supporters in Dresden, Hoecke said Germany needs to perform a "180-degree turn" when it comes to remembering its past and added that the Berlin memorial to the millions of Jews killed in the Holocaust is a "monument of shame."