Abbas warns Trump: Moving the embassy is a provocation

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday warned incoming President Donald Trump that moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would be a “provocation that would harm the peace process”.

"We hope he will not move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, because Jerusalem from the perspective of Israel is a united city, and this is not true and is not valid, and therefore moving the embassy would thwart any future progress and will harm the peace process,” Abbas said at a meeting of the PA parliament in Ramallah.