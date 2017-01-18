Power accuses Russia of threatening international order

Outgoing U.S. ambassador to the UN Samantha Power on Tuesday accused Russia of engaging in aggressive and destabilizing actions that are threatening international order in her last major speech as ambassador.

Citing Russia's intervention in Ukraine, support of the Syrian government in the country's civil war and efforts to influence elections in the United States and other Western democracies, Power charged, "Russia's actions are not standing up a new world order. They are tearing down the one that exists."