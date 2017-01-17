IsraelNationalNews.com
22:45
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17

Questioning of Yair Netanyahu finished

Police questioning of Yair Netanyahu has finished.

Yair, the son of the PM, was questioned for 4 and a half hours in connection to the investigation against his father over allegations of receiving favors from businessmen.



