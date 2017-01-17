22:45 Reported News Briefs Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Questioning of Yair Netanyahu finished Police questioning of Yair Netanyahu has finished. Yair, the son of the PM, was questioned for 4 and a half hours in connection to the investigation against his father over allegations of receiving favors from businessmen.



