Police questioning of Yair Netanyahu has finished.
Yair, the son of the PM, was questioned for 4 and a half hours in connection to the investigation against his father over allegations of receiving favors from businessmen.
News BriefsTevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17
Questioning of Yair Netanyahu finished
