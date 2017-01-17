News Briefs

President Reuven & First Lady Nechama Rivlin this evening (Tuesday) hosted at the President’s Residence a State Dinner in honor of the visit of President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser of Poland.

“It is a great honor for me to host you here in Jerusalem, the eternal city, the city of justice, and of hope for peace,” began President Rivlin in his address. “Your visit to Israel is another link in the chain which goes back through the close ties between Poland and the State of Israel. This is a chain which is looking to the future in the ongoing, direct, and multidisciplinary cooperation between Israel and Poland, between Israel and the European Union. And yes, it is a chain in which in the middle sits the great tragedy of the Holocaust - whose open wounds still hurt, and whose presence in the relations between our countries can never be ignored.”