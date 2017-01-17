The Health Ministry announced that it is removing its warning against bathing at the beach in Rishon Letzion in central Israel and that it is now safe to bathe there.
7 days ago, the Ministry had warned against bathing there due to an oil leak.
Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17
Health Ministry: Rishon Letzion beach OK for bathing
