22:01
News Briefs

  Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17

Health Ministry: Rishon Letzion beach OK for bathing

The Health Ministry announced that it is removing its warning against bathing at the beach in Rishon Letzion in central Israel and that it is now safe to bathe there.

7 days ago, the Ministry had warned against bathing there due to an oil leak.



