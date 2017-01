21:56 Reported News Briefs Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Polish president sends regards to 'Polish Mothers' in Israel Read more



Polish president Andrzej Duda attended a festive dinner in his honor hosted by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. ► ◄ Last Briefs