Activist quits golf club over Obama membership debate

(JTA) - A Democratic activist has resigned his membership from an exclusive, mostly Jewish golf club in Maryland following a contentious debate over whether to admit President Barack Obama for membership because of the U.S. decision to abstain from a U.N. vote against Israeli settlements.

Jeffrey Slavin resigned from the Woodmont Country Club in Rockville in an email to the club’s general manager, the Washington Post reported Monday. Slavin also is the mayor of the Montgomery County town of Somerset.

He wrote in his email, sent Monday, which was Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

“I can no longer belong to a community:

Where Intolerance is accepted,

Where History is forgotten,

Where Freedom of Speech is denied,

And where the nation’s first black president is disrespected.”