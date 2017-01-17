19:47 Reported News Briefs Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Nigerian Air Force mistakenly kills 100 A Nigerian Air Force fighter jet on a mission against the Boko Haram terror group mistakenly bombed a refugee camp Tuesday, killing more than 100 refugees and wounding aid workers, a Borno state official told AP.



► ◄ Last Briefs