A Nigerian Air Force fighter jet on a mission against the Boko Haram terror group mistakenly bombed a refugee camp Tuesday, killing more than 100 refugees and wounding aid workers, a Borno state official told AP.
Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17
Nigerian Air Force mistakenly kills 100
