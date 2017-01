19:30 Reported News Briefs Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Watch: Riot as IDF moves wounded terrorist for treatment Read more



About 200 Arab rioters continued to hurl stones and Molotov Cocktails at soldiers treating wounded stone thrower. ► ◄ Last Briefs