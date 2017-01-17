US act seeks to curb use of terror-supporting airlines

U.S. Representatives Peter J. Roskam (R-IL), Brad Sherman (D-CA), and Lee Zeldin (R-NY) introduced the Terror-Free Skies Act to curb the use of commercial aircraft in support of international terrorism.

As first reported by CNN, the bill would “initiate an investigation by the Trump administration's Director of National Intelligence… If Iran Air or any other airline were to be found to support the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps or foreign terrorist organizations, the airline would be added to the U.S. sanctions list and be prevented from receiving new aircraft or U.S.-made parts.”

Research from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and American Enterprise Institute have detailed the role of commercial passenger aircraft in supplying the Islamic Republic’s worldwide network of terror proxies.