MOD heightens Israel-Egypt border fence

The Fence Administration headed by Brigadier General Eran Ofir, and the Department of Engineering and Construction at the Ministry of Defense, recently completed a project to heighten the Israel-Egypt border fence. The construction of the barrier, known as the Hourglass Project, was completed in 2014.

The 242 kilometer fence, equipped with warning systems and information collection centers, was built between Kerem Shalom and Eilat and subsequently brought to a stop the flow of illegal migration from Africa into Israel.