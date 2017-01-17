IsraelNationalNews.com
17:22
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17

8 injured in car accident at Gilat Junction

8 were injured in a car accident near the Gilat Junction on Route 25 in southern Israel..

3 were moderately injured and the rest lightly injured.

Medics treated them and evacuated them to the hospital.



