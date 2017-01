17:20 Reported News Briefs Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Rouhani: Trump can't cancel Iran deal Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday US President-elect Trump cannot unilaterally cancel the nuclear deal Tehran signed with world powers including Washington and that talk of renegotiating it was "meaningless". Trump, who will take office on Friday, has called the July 2015 agreement "the worst deal ever negotiated".



