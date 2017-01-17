Border Police stopped to check yesterday an east Jerusalem bus.
After searching the bus, they arrested a youth who aroused suspicions.
It was revealed that the youth had intended to commit an attack near Damascus Gate at the Old City in Jerusalem.
|
16:08
Reported
News BriefsTevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17
Attack thwarted against security forces in J'lem
Border Police stopped to check yesterday an east Jerusalem bus.
After searching the bus, they arrested a youth who aroused suspicions.
It was revealed that the youth had intended to commit an attack near Damascus Gate at the Old City in Jerusalem.
Last Briefs