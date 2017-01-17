New R&D Consortia in Metrology and Smart Fabrics

The Israel Innovation Authority’s MAGNET program, uniting technology and industrial companies with academic research institutes for long term development of technologies in a variety of fields, has greenlighted the establishment of two new consortia:

1) A consortium for developing a platform for generic technologies to produce adaptable smart fabrics: Developing functional textiles with added value, that respond to climactic conditions, will allow Israeli companies to position themselves in the top tier of the global textile market for premium products, a market characterized by stability and high added value. The entrepreneurs and leaders of the consortium are the companies Avgol and SALG, and it includes export-oriented Israeli industrial companies, material manufacturers and leading academic research groups active in this field.

2) Multi-Dimensional Metrology (MDM) Consortium. This consortium will develop technology for control processes based on multi-dimensional imaging, for the purpose of monitoring the production of semiconductors in the nano-electronics age. The consortium is the initiative of Applied Materials Israel and includes leading companies in the field of process control such as Borker and Nova, companies from complementary fields and academic research groups active in this field.

These joint ventures will expose the companies to unique knowhow and will enable cooperation in R&D not previously possible. The long term financial support, exemption from returns on royalties, and creation of cooperation between leading companies and academia – all serve as fertile ground for the development of groundbreaking technologies, affords members of the consortia an industrial edge and contributes to the Israeli economy in general. In addition, the companies taking part will be exempt from paying royalties for grant money received through the consortium.