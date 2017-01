The Brazilian government approved the appointment of Yossi Sheli as the new Israeli ambassador to Brazil.

The Foreign Ministry said that his appointment "signals a new era of relations between the countries."

Israel hasn't had an ambassador to Brazil since the summer of 2015, after Brazil refused to approve the appointment of Dani Dayan to the position - because Dayan had served as a head of the Yesha [Judea and Samaria] Council.