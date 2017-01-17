Editor in Chief of Israeli newspaper Yisrael Hayom finished testifying at the offices of the Lahav 433 investigative unit in connection to allegations against the PM.
His testimony lasted for about 5 hours.
|
15:18
Reported
News BriefsTevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17
Editor of Yisrael Hayom finishes testimony at Lahav 433
Editor in Chief of Israeli newspaper Yisrael Hayom finished testifying at the offices of the Lahav 433 investigative unit in connection to allegations against the PM.
His testimony lasted for about 5 hours.
Last Briefs