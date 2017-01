15:11 Reported News Briefs Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Soldier killed in Golan to be brought to rest Thursday The funeral of soldier Viatslav Gargai z"l, killed yesterday in a training accident in the Golan Heights, will take place Thursday at 12:00 pm at the military cemetery in Rishon Letzion.



