News Briefs

Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is on an official visit to Israel, laid a wreath on the grave of Lt.-Col. Yoni Netanyahu, this morning (Tuesday, 17 January 2017), at Mt. Herzl in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accompanied the Polish President, who sought to honor Yoni Netanyahu's memory by laying a wreath on his grave.

Polish President Duda said that he is familiar with Yoni's story and added that the latter is a hero of all humanity. He also placed on the grave a stone that he specially brought with him from the site of the Warsaw ghetto.