Chairman Aryeh Deri of the Sephardic haredi-religious Shas party promised, Tuesday, to fight for a haredi radio station in the framework of public broadcasting.

Speaking at a conference on religious broadcasting, the interior minister said it was the way of the state to give the haredi public independent haredi media without fund drives. His vision called for haredi news under rabbinical supervision that any haredi Jew could turn on without censorship. Deri anticipated a fight on the subject.