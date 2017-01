Dozens of haredi-religious Jews demonstrated near the corner of Shivtei Yisrael and Bar-Lev on Tuesday afternoon against induction to the Israel Defense Forces and the arrests of those who don't report for duty.

Some of the demonstrators overturned dumpsters and blocked streets. Shivtei Yisrael and Bar Lev in the direction of the IDF Tunnel were blocked to traffic. Police dispersed the disorderly demonstrators.