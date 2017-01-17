Arab youth indicted for stoning Israeli vehicle

The Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office submitted indictments to the Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday, charging 18-year-old Daoud Abu-Awis of the city's Issawiya neighborhood with throwing a rock at a vehicle and intentionally causing damage.

According to the indictment, Abu-Awis and other rioters threw rocks at an Israeli vehicle that mistakenly entered the Mount Scopus village. As a result of the attack, the front windshield was shattered and a woman in the car was injured by flying glass.