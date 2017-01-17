Hamodia editor surprised by Channel 2 investigation

Rabbi Yitzhak Tannenboim, editor of the Hamodia newspaper, associated with the Gur hasidic movement, reacted with surprise on Tuesday to a Channel 2 Television investigation which claims an employee of Hamodia pocketed money to coordinate an interview with Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, who has ties to the newspaper.

Speaking at a Government Press Office conference in Jerusalem, Rabbi Tannenboim called the claim "completely unacceptable". He stressed, "We are studying the matter. We were surprised by it." He made it clear, "Those who appear in the investigation are not managers or members of the newspaper staff."