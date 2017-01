13:31 Reported News Briefs Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Traffic fines going up The Knesset Economics Committee approved, Tuesday, increased punishment for serious traffic violations. For example, the fine for running a red light will be 1,500 shekels. Fines related to electric bicycles were also increased. The new fines will take effect in about a month.



