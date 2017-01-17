We're not indifferent to the plight of Amona residents

Deputy Legal Advisor Eran Ben Ari of the defense establishment told the Knesset Subcommittee on Judea and Samaria on Tuesday that there is progress on government attempts to carry out an agreement to provide for residents of Amona, who have agreed to leave the Samarian Jewish community under a February 8th Supreme Court deadline.

Reporting on feasibility studies on a number of relocation sites, Ben-Ari said, "No one is making light of the situation of the residents. Nobody should get the impression that we indifferent to their plight."