  Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17

Nursery school evacuated due to Hevron Hills fire

A nursery school in the southern Hevron Hills community of Shim'a was evacuated on Tuesday because of a fire burning out of control in the area, according to Yediot Ahronot.

Firefighters were sent to the scene.



