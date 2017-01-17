A nursery school in the southern Hevron Hills community of Shim'a was evacuated on Tuesday because of a fire burning out of control in the area, according to Yediot Ahronot.
Firefighters were sent to the scene.
News BriefsTevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17
Nursery school evacuated due to Hevron Hills fire
