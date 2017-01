Publisher Noni Mozes of Yediot Ahronot has arrived at the Lahav 433 national crimes unit of the Israel Police for more questioning regarding conversations he had with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The two are alleged to have talked about restrictions on the Yisrael Hayom free-of-charge daily in exchange for less critical coverage of Netanyahu and his family by Yediot. Yisrael Hayom's chief editor is also being questioned by police.