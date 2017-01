10:30 Reported News Briefs Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Police chief: PM probes won't last long Police Commissioner Ronnie Alshich said, Tuesday, that investigations related to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu "won't be very long." Speaking during a tour of the predominantly-Bedouin Negev city of Rahat, Alshich said the head of the investigations branch will remain in office until the conclusion of the investigations.



