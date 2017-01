A search for illegal weapons by hundreds of police and Border Guards in the Shuafat section of Jerusalem, Monday evening, resulted in the arrest of nie people on suspicion of involvement in grass-roots terror, disorders and criminal offenses.

Authorities seized an air gun, knives, clubs and other attack weapons, a civilian flak jacket and a blue light for emergency vehicles. Police said it was the eighth such operation in the last 12 months and more are planned.