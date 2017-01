Coalition Chairman David Bitan said on Tuesday that no matter what was said in recorded talks between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and publisher Noni Mozes of "Yediot Ahronot" what is important is what has been done.

Interviewed by Kol Yisrael government radio, the Likud Member of Knesset said neither of them intended to do what they said during the talks and said that it was empty talk.