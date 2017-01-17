Questioning of Istanbul shooting suspect begins

Police have begun questioning a suspected Islamic State terrorist accused of killing 39 people, including Israeli Lian Zaher Nassar, during a New Year's attack on an Istanbul nightclub, according to Turkish media cited on Tuesday by the Associated Press.

The gunman, identified as Uzbekistan national Abdulgadir Masharipov, was caught late Monday in a police operation at a luxury residential complex in Istanbul. The state-run Anadolu Agency said a man from Kyrgyzstan and three women — from Somalia, Senegal and Egypt — were also detained in the raid, while the gunman's 4-year-old son was taken under protective custody.